Maverick Carter Joins Red Sox Foundation Board Of Directors

Maverick Carter is set to impact New England even more deeply.

The Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday in a statement the entrepreneur and CEO has joined the team’s Foundation as its eighth board member. Carter will seek to combine his determination to uplift others with the Red Sox Foundation’s mission of improving lives throughout New England in the areas of health, recreation and education.

“Empowerment is at the center of everything I do, whether that be in business, family or philanthropy,” Carter said in a statement. “It’s an honor for me to join the Red Sox Foundation’s Board of Directors and have the opportunity to help inspire and empower families and communities in Boston and beyond.”

Carter became a partner in Fenway Sports Group, the parent company of the Red Sox, last year. His association with FSG began in 2010 through a strategic partnership between the company and LRMR Ventures.

Red Sox chairman Tom Werner welcomes Carter’s arrival on the Foundation’s board of directors.

“For the past decade, I have had the privilege of working closely with Mav and have seen firsthand how he incorporates community and service into every aspect of his work,” Werner said. “In addition to his incredible business acumen, his experience in sports philanthropy and athlete empowerment will be invaluable in how we continue to grow the programs and vision of the Red Sox Foundation. We are fortunate to have his talent and wisdom and look forward to deepening his connection to the Red Sox and FSG family.”