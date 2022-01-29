Max Kellerman Actually Has Proper Reaction To Tom Brady Retirement News

NESN Logo Sign In

Max Kellerman spent years trying to predict Tom Brady’s demise, oftentimes moving the goal post to fit his narrative that someday the quarterback’s production would “fall off a cliff.”

“Tom Brady is going to be a bum in short order,” Kellerman said on ESPN’s “First Take” in 2016.

Well, to say Kellerman was wrong would be an understatement. Not only did Brady play six more seasons after Kellerman’s comment, winning three more Super Bowl titles in the process. The quarterback never really regressed, even during the 2021 campaign at age 44.

So, when news broke Saturday that Brady reportedly is retiring after 22 NFL seasons, Kellerman took to Twitter with a perfect response.

“Well played @TomBrady,” he wrote.

And when someone replied that Brady had “finally hit the cliff,” Kellerman replied, “No. He never did.”