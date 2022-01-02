MetLife Stadium Security Reportedly Thought Antonio Brown Was A Fan?

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown ran off the field Sunday after his mid-game outburst — which resulted in his apparent release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But a puzzling report from FOX Sports sideline reporter Jennifer Hale suggested things could have turned out differently.

On the broadcast, Hale said MetLife Stadium security thought Brown was a fan going streaking and was “prepared to tackle” Brown before they realized he was a player, as shared by Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus.

That doesn’t necessarily appear to be the case from video of the incident, which shows Brown heading down the tunnel without anyone around him.

Another angle of AB running off of the field shirtless during a Bucs offensive drive. pic.twitter.com/YWAUvTxHq1 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 2, 2022

Brown, who posted what seemed to be a typical postgame tweet following the Buccaneers’ defeat of the New York Jets, hasn’t given any context for the incident.

Meanwhile, head coach Bruce Arians didn’t hold back and told reporters the wide receiver was no longer a member of the team while quarterback Tom Brady offered a more empathetic response to the episode.