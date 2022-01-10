Micah Hyde Points Back To Terse Exchange With Reporter As Patriots-Bills Playoff Matchup Locks In

NESN Logo Sign In

The Buffalo Bills — specifically safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer — did not take kindly to a line of questioning back in Week 13.

The New England Patriots had just beaten the Bills in Buffalo on an absurdly windy Monday night. The Patriots ran the ball every offensive play except for three, and for some reason the Bills never could figure out how to stop it. So, when asked if they were embarrassed, the safeties snapped back, with Hyde saying he’ll “remember that.”

Clearly, he did, as the Bills ended up winning the AFC East — with a win in Foxboro in Week 16 helping along the way. Now, the Bills get another crack at beating the Patriots in Buffalo, as they’ll host New England on Saturday in the wild card round.

In a conversation with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Hyde pointed back to that back-and-forth in Buffalo.

“A lot of our games were lost by one score, and if we could’ve found a way to win those, we’d be sitting pretty right now. But it is what it is. I wouldn’t change this season for the world, just because it was (good) adversity,” Hyde told Breer. “We learned a lot from the losses. With the media, it was kind of a battle, especially after that Patriots game and kinda the way me and (Poyer) kinda had our little issue. You could just tell there was a lot of frustration, and we turned it into a positive thing. And I can remember from that press conference just saying, ‘Hey, O.K., I’ll remember that.’ And obviously, the season’s not over with, but we do remember that. We remember the way we were treated, and the questions that were being asked and how everyone wrote us off. And I think that like I said, we turned it into a positive thing.”

While you can argue how right Hyde was to take issue with that questioning, it’s hard to dispute that it might have helped galvanize the Bills.