Milan Lucic Roasts Maple Leafs For Blowing 4-1 Lead With Perfect Jab

Few things are less safe than a Toronto Maple Leafs multiple-goal lead.

Boston Bruins fans will be the first to tell you that.

The Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night trailed the Maple Leafs 3-1 after the first period. Toronto scored the first goal of the second period to go ahead 4-1 before the Avs ripped off four straight goals, including the overtime winner, to beat the Maple Leafs.

It was reminiscent of the Bruins’ iconic comeback in Game 7 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Playoffs first round. Down 4-1 in the third period, the Bruins scored three goals in the final 10:42 to force overtime, where Patrice Bergeron scored the series-clinching goal.

Milan Lucic was on that team, and the Calgary Flames winger couldn’t help but make light of the Leafs’ latest meltdown on Instagram.

While the Avs’ comeback against Toronto isn’t quite to the level of Boston’s — thanks both to the time needed to pull off the comeback and the stage of the game — hockey fans (and players, apparently) undoubtedly relish the opportunity to dance on the Leafs’ grave.