MLB Rumors: Details On Carlos Correa’s Asking Price In Free Agency

Carlos Correa, arguably the best player still available on the open market this offseason, just hired Scott Boras to be his agent.

How exactly this impacts Correa’s next contract remains to be seen, but MLB Network’s Jon Heyman on Wednesday shared some details regarding the shortstop’s asking price in free agency before both the lockout and switching representation.

According to Heyman, Correa wanted $330 million to $350 million, which would surpass the $325 million Corey Seager just received from the Texas Rangers as part of a 10-year deal.

Heyman emphasized in his tweet that $330 million was the “clear minimum ask,” though, again, it’s unclear how the lockout and/or Boras joining the equation will impact Correa’s earning power.

Carlos Correa?s position before the lockout (or agent switch) was that he wanted $330M to $350M. But $330M was the clear minimum ask. Will still be interesting to see if he can beat Corey Seager?s $325M deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 19, 2022

Correa, the No. 1 overall pick in 2012, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Houston Astros, earning two All-Star selections and winning a World Series with the franchise in 2017. He’s capable of providing middle-of-the-order offensive production and elite defense at a premium position. Plus, he’s just 27 years old, making him the perfect building block regardless of a club’s competitive timeline.

Seager also is 27. Francisco Lindor signed a 10-year, $341 million contract extension with the New York Mets last April at age 27. One can debate the pecking order of star shortstops across Major League Baseball, but Correa undoubtedly ranks among the very best, so it should come as no surprise he’s looking for a huge payday.