MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Jon Lester Retiring After 16-Year Career

Jon Lester reportedly is hanging up his cleats.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Lester is retiring after 16 years in Major League Baseball. The 38-year-old is a three-time World Series champion.

Lester began his career with the Boston Red Sox in 2006. He went 110-63 over nine seasons in Boston with a 3.64 ERA and two World Series titles. He also threw a no-hitter in 2008 against the Kansas City Royals.

The third World Series was won with the Chicago Cubs.

The southpaw spent parts of the 2021 campaign with the Washington Nationals before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. He appeared in 12 games for St. Louis and went 4-1.