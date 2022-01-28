Nathan MacKinnon Has Facial Fracture, Concussion, May Miss All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan MacKinnon is in danger of missing the NHL All-Star Game.

The Colorado Avalanche center suffered a facial fracture and concussion, head coach Jared Bednar told reporters Friday, per Avs play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey.

MacKinnon left in the first period of Colorado’s eventual overtime win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday when his stick hit him in the face on a Taylor Hall hit.

The Avalanche will be without MacKinnon for at least the next three games, and it’s unclear if he will be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game slated for Feb. 5.