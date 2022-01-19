NBA Insider Explains ‘Hard Part’ Of Celtics’ Trade Deadline Outlook

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics don’t have a ton of flexibility ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Sure, they have some assets that could appeal to teams across The Association. But it’s hard to imagine the C’s swinging a franchise-altering blockbuster without dealing either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown.

And as Adrian Wojnarowski explained Monday on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” that’s a road Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens isn’t willing to go down right now, leaving Boston to more or less work in the margins over the next several weeks.

“It’s to build around Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum; not to break those two up,” Wojnarowski said of the Celtics’ trade deadline mindset. “I think the hard part for Boston is, what are the other tradeable assets that they’re willing to move on from?

“They don’t want to trade Robert Williams, their young center. That’s a player that they really see, I think, at the center — figuratively — of what they’re doing moving forward. But I think Marcus Smart, some of the young players on the roster, second- and third-year guards, forwards, I think they’re seeing what the value for those players out there (is). Josh Richardson. And Dennis Schröder, that’s a player I think that if they can keep building up his value — he’s on a one-year deal, $6 million contract — I think those are all players available on the marketplace.

“Can that get them involved on a Ben Simmons? No, it can’t. But I think they still want to find another playmaker, wing player, to complement the two All-Star forwards.”

The Celtics have struggled to find their footing again this season, raising questions about Boston’s long-term potential with Tatum and Brown. Can the tandem coexist as the faces of an NBA Finals contender?