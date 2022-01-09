NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Waiving Former Celtics Big Tacko Fall

Fall signed with Cleveland in September

by

Tacko Fall reportedly is on his way out of Cleveland.

The former Boston Celtics big has been waived by the Cavaliers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Fall had signed with Cleveland in September on what eventually was converted to a two-way deal.

He appeared in 11 games with the Cavaliers, making his first career start when Cleveland traveled to Boston for a tilt against the Celtics on Dec. 22. Overall, Fall averaged just 5.4 minutes per game.

The 26-year-old appeared in 26 games for the Celtics across two seasons, though he was quite the fan-favorite in Boston.

