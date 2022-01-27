NBA Rumors: Celtics Kicked Tires On Daniel Theis Trade With Rockets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics could stand to improve their frontcourt, and it appears they’ve considered a reunion with an old friend.

A big man is on the list of potential adds for Boston ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline. For years, the Celtics have been linked to Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, but the asking price for him always has been huge.

That seems to remain the case, leading the Celtics, and other teams, to look at Daniel Theis.

“Another Houston veteran drawing significant interest of late has been center Daniel Theis,” Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer wrote in a story published Thursday. “The high price for Myles Turner has led several teams including Boston, Charlotte, Milwaukee and Toronto to inquire about the Rockets big man.”

Theis has spent the bulk of his NBA career with the Celtics, but has also played for the Rockets and Chicago Bulls. His best season were in Boston, where he blossomed from an end-of-the-bench option to a productive, two-way big man.

Landing Theis wouldn’t exactly be a move that makes you think the Celtics are going to slingshot themselves into title contender territory. However, Boston’s bench depth has been so, so bad this season that adding Theis certainly wouldn’t hurt.