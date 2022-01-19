NBA Rumors: Celtics Tuning Out Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams?

NESN Logo Sign In

Arguably the biggest problem for the Boston Celtics this season, at least from a viewing standpoint, has been their palpable apathy.

That exists despite attempts from some of the vocal leaders to galvanize the group.

Often this season, the Celtics have gone down early in games or blown late leads. Whereas some Celtics teams in the past (such as in the Isaiah Thomas era and Al Horford’s first stint in Boston) would at least put forth a good effort, this season’s team just seems, well, disinterested in handling any adversity.

Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams, in particular, have been trying to rally the troops inside the Celtics locker room, according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. But because of their own shortcomings as players, it’s not getting far.

“Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams have been the most vocal players this year, with Brown trying to often push the team to play with pace and Williams trying to fill the young, energy role-player slot,” Weiss wrote. “But Celtics sources in the locker room said Brown?s defensive inconsistencies and Williams? youth will often lead to rallying cries being tuned out.”

Weiss also mentions it’s accepted that Jayson Tatum, the team’s top player, is more of the quiet, lead-by-example type.

Of course, Brown and Williams aren’t the ones who come off poorly here, as they at least look like they care. They might have their flaws as players, but point to anyone in that locker room who doesn’t. You can’t.