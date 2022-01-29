NBA Rumors: CT Sun Re-Sign All-Stars Jonquel Jones, Courtney Williams

NESN Logo Sign In

Curt Miller has been busy in the front office.

The Connecticut Sun general manager and head coach reportedly has made moves to re-sign reigning WNBA Most Valuable Player Jonquel Jones, as well as bring All-Star Courtney Williams back to Connecticut after two years with the Atlanta Dream.

Both players helped lead the Sun do a WNBA Finals berth in 2019 and they’re looking to run it back after two failed attempts.

Jacqueline LeBlanc of The Next Hoops confirmed earlier reports from Khristina Williams and Rachel Galligan on Friday that the team was running it back with both players.

Source confirms to @TheNextHoops that the Connecticut Sun have come to agreements with both Courtney Williams and Jonquel Jones. News first reported by @Khristina on Williams and @rachgall on Jones. Story TK — Jacqueline LeBlanc (@jacqdleb) January 28, 2022

Jones, 28, received 48 of 49 first-place votes for MVP last season after putting up a career-high 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in 31.7 minutes on 51.5% shooting from the field. She led the league in rebounds, was fourth in scoring, and made the Sun an impossible defensive matchup for most teams this year. Reports indicate a multi-year deal is being negotiated.

Williams, meanwhile, is coming off her first All-Star season where she averaged a career-best 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this season.