NBA Rumors: Celtics Have ‘No Interest’ In Trading Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

Should other teams even bother kicking the tires on the Boston Celtics’ All-Star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown?

Probably not, according to a report.

The Celtics are telling interested teams they have no interest in breaking up the Tatum-Brown tandem ahead of the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday, citing NBA sources. However, the Celtics reportedly will consider offers for the other players on their roster.

“The 19-21 Celtics have indicated to rival teams that they want to build around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — and have no interest to split up the two All-Star forwards right now, sources said,” Charania wrote. “The … Celtics appear open for business around other players on the roster.”

The Celtics are mired in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, and frustration over their inconsistent play is mounting. Nevertheless, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens won’t make a trade just for the sake of shaking up the team further. Instead, he told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” last week he’s focused on improving the team via internal tweaks.

The future of the Brown-Tatum axis has been the subject of rumors lately, with NBA observers opining on whether the Celtics should build around them or break up the young stars after four-plus seasons together.

Stevens and Co. publicly have insisted they’ll continue to build around Brown and Tatum, and Charania’s report suggests their private talks with other teams are consistent with that message.