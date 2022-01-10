NFC Playoff Picture: Conference Standings, Matchups After Week 18 Slate

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL playoff picture became increasingly clear, and while the AFC standings will be decided Sunday night after a Week 18 contest between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, NFC seedings now have been determined.

The NFC playoff picture had a number of games impact the final result as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks. Arizona’s loss helped the Rams claim the division despite LA’s loss. The Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons, but a win by the 49errs kept New Orleans out of the postseason.

Anyway, here is a look at the official NFC playoff picture heading into the postseason:

1. Green Bay Packers (13-4, NFC North champion)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4, NFC South champion)

3. Dallas Cowboys (12-5, NFC East champion)

4. Los Angeles Rams (12-5, NFC West champion)

5. Arizona Cardinals (11-6, first wild card)

6. San Francisco 49ers (10-7, second wild card)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8, third wild card)

And here are how the matchups will look for NFL Wild Card Weekend with the schedule yet to be determined:

7. Philadelphia Eagles at 2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. San Francisco 49ers at 3. Dallas Cowboys

5. Arizona Cardinals at 4. Los Angeles Rams

Of note, the top-seeded Packers are the lone team with a first-round bye week. Green Bay will host the lowest remaining seed in the NFC Divisional Round at Lambeau Field.