NFL Analyst Highlights ‘Serious Concerns’ For Patriots’ Offense

NESN Logo Sign In

For the majority of playoff runs throughout the Bill Belichick era, the Patriots never had real concerns about their offense. That’s the luxury that comes with Tom Brady being under center.

But New England’s 2021 team, which clinched a postseason berth in Week 17, might need to be a little worried about Mac Jones and Co. in the coming weeks.

In a column published to NFL.com Tuesday, NFL quarterback-turned-analyst David Carr included the Patriots among his three playoff-bound teams with serious offensive concerns.

“I know it feels a little funny to see an offense on a ‘concerned’ list when it just dropped 50 points, but the Patriots’ unit is far from a well-oiled machine,” Carr wrote. “As a team that often beats up on inferior opponents (e.g., the Jags), New England relies on great coaching, a dominant run game and efficient, precise quarterback play.

“Their eighth-ranked ground attack featuring Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson has carried New England’s offense for much of the season. Mac Jones deserves credit, too, for his mostly consistent play in Josh McDaniels’ offense. But when the pressure ramps up in the postseason, there will come a time when Jones must carry this team. And don’t forget: In the Patriots’ two most recent losses, Jones looked every bit like a first-year quarterback (51.9 completion percentage, two TDs, four INTs, 56.4 passer rating in those games). The jury is still out on whether he has the clutch gene. I’d love to see the rookie put the team on his back in the playoffs, but that’s just a big unknown right now.”

Carr isn’t the only analyst who believes Jones will be a major reason why the Patriots don’t stage a deep postseason run. Former cornerback Ryan Clark also thinks the rookie signal-caller could hold his team back.