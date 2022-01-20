NFL Drops Epic Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Promo With Eminem, Snoop Dogg

NESN Logo Sign In

Super Bowl LVI is just over three weeks away, and while we don’t know just yet who will square off on the league’s biggest stage, we already know who’s performing the halftime show,

Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar all will come together to put on what’s sure to be an epic show. And to get fans even more excited for it, the NFL on Thursday dropped the first ad.

It features the five performers and some of their songs that helped them climb the charts.

The video begins with Eminem’s “Rap God” and shows him coming face-to-face with “Slim Shady” in the mirror. You then see Snoop Dogg driving his car while listening to “The Next Episode” before Blige appears getting her hair and makeup done to “Family Affair.” Kendrick Lamar is seen writing lyrics while “Humble” plays.

Each rapper gets a call from Dr. Dre as he walks along the beach to the iconic “California Love” song and the five unite at SoFi Stadium, where Super Bowl LVI will be played.

You have to check it out for yourself:

The most epic, star-studded @Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer is OUT! ???



Watch these five music titans get ready for the #PepsiHalftime Show on Feb 13th. https://t.co/Zgesis0IWB pic.twitter.com/KiUqUjYZxi — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2022

Super Bowl LVI is set for Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. ET.