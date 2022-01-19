NFL Executive Predicts 49ers Will Trade Jimmy Garoppolo To This Team

NESN Logo Sign In

No matter how far the 49ers make it in the 2021 NFL playoffs, it feels like the end is near for Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco.

From a financial perspective, it would be very easy for John Lynch and Co. to move on from Garoppolo, who will be on the final year of his contract in 2022. Furthermore, the Niners appear to have high hopes for potential franchise quarterback Trey Lance.

All of this begs a question: Where will Garoppolo land if he’s shipped out of the Bay Area? As one NFL executive relayed to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Washington Football Team would make sense for Jimmy G.

From Fowler:

It’s time for Washington to solidify its passing game for the first time in the Ron Rivera era. One NFC scout says Washington’s offense can accommodate Garoppolo’s skill set.

“I have some concerns about Garoppolo outside of the Kyle Shanahan offense, but Washington has some in-breaking stuff that would be similar,” the exec said. “It wouldn’t be as much of an issue if you can define throws for him.”

I don’t get the sense a return for Garoppolo would be that pricey, either. Some teams believe you shouldn’t have to give up a first-round pick for him because it’s known that San Francisco is probably ready to play Lance, thus hurting its leverage. Plus, his $24 million salary on the last year of his deal must be reworked. But Garoppolo has played well enough to garner at least a strong Day 2 pick.