NFL Hot Seat Rankings: Coaches, Execs With Job On Line Before ‘Black Monday’

The final week of the 2021 regular season is upon us, which means we’re just days away from “Black Monday” in the NFL, the day where many head coaches, assistants and front office executives lose their respective jobs.

With that being said, it’s obvious their seats are quite hot enter the regular-season finale. Well, we’ve decided to rank those coaches and execs — 14 in total — in four categories ranging from cool to warm to hot to scorching hot.

Anyway, let’s get right to it:

Cool Seat

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers head coach

There was a time this season where some were calling for Shanahan’s job after the 49ers started 3-5, but San Francisco now has a chance to make the postseason while competing in a talented NFC West. Shanahan, who recorded his second season above .500 (38-42 overall), may not be going anywhere this offseason, but patience seems to be wearing down.

Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals head coach

Taylor entered the season with among the best odds to be the first head coach fired. The Bengals, though, won the AFC North behind an up-and-coming offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Joe Mixon and wideout Ja’Marr Chase. It’s tough to envision Taylor being sent packing after an 11-win season never mind that Cincy has as much optimism now than it has in a decade.

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions head coach

Yes, we wanted to include Campbell here seeing as though the Lions finished among the bottom teams in the league, but still, we can’t imagine Campbell being fired after one year. The fact his players seem to like playing for him helps quite a bit, too.

Warm Seat

Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks head coach

The Russell Wilson-led Seahawks finished fourth in the NFC West (6-10 entering Week 18). It was the first time since 2011 that Carroll’s group did not finish first or second in the conference. So while Carroll’s had plenty of success dating back to his first season in Seattle in 2010, the organization could opt to go a different way with a fresh start. Perhaps it would allow them to keep Wilson, and reports have surfaced it could be one or the other moving forward.