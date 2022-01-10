NFL Insider Nixes Theory About Dolphins’ Reason For Firing Brian Flores

NESN Logo Sign In

The football world knew multiple NFL head coaches likely were going to lose their jobs Monday, but one of the firings came as a legitimate stunner.

The Bears and the Vikings reportedly moving on from Matt Nagy and Mike Zimmer, respectively, didn’t really move the needle, as Chicago and Minnesota both had lousy 2021 seasons. But the same can’t be said for Brian Flores, who surprisingly was relieved of his duties. The Dolphins went 24-25 under Flores and narrowly missed the playoffs twice over his three-year tenure.

Some likely thought the Fins had a follow-up move in mind when they let Flores go. Jim Harbaugh, who enjoyed quite a bit of success as the San Francisco 49ers’ head coach, reportedly might be interested in an NFL return. But according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the Dolphins aren’t preparing to kick the tires on Harbaugh.

“While I realize many are assuming Flores’ departure is tied to Harbaugh’s potential availability, I can assure you that is not the case,” Darlington tweeted Monday. “The Dolphins are not targeting Jim Harbaugh, per sources. The decision to fire Flores is entirely independent.”

Darlington also shed light on what motivated Miami to cut bait with Flores.

“The decision to fire Flores can be summed up with one word: Relationships,” Darlington tweeted. “His relationship with (Chris) Grier and Tua Tagovailoa) had deteriorated to a pretty bad place. Along with constant staff changes, owner Steve Ross no longer saw Flores as a healthy fit in Miami.”

It’s too early to tell what might be next for Flores, but he probably could land another head coaching gig this offseason if he wants it.