NFL Playoff Picture: Here’s How AFC Looks After Raiders Beat Chargers

The NFL couldn’t have scripted this crazy Week 18 if it tried.

The Jacksonville Jaguars knocked the Indianapolis Colts out of playoff contention, an injured Jimmy Garoppolo led the San Francisco 49ers to an unbelievable comeback against the Los Angeles Rams to clinch a postseason spot and the Baltimore Ravens fell out of the race when they were bested by the Pittsburgh Steelers — who very nearly saw their own playoff hopes come to an end when the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders nearly battled to an overtime tie.

In the hand, Daniel Carlson kicked a 47-yarder to secure the 35-32 overtime victory for Las Vegas, giving the Raiders the final AFC playoff spot.

It all truly came down to the wire this season: the NFC playoff picture was set earlier Sunday, but the AFC wasn’t decided until that crazy “Sunday Night Football” matchup. But with the regular season done and dusted, it’s finally time to move on to the postseason.

Here’s the official AFC playoff picture:

1. Tennessee Titans (12-5, clinched AFC South)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5, clinched AFC West)

3. Buffalo Bills (11-6, clinched AFC East)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (10-7, clinched AFC North)

5. Las Vegas Raiders (10-7, first wild card)

6. New England Patriots (10-7, second wild card)

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1, third wild card)

The fun begins next weekend, with the Patriots set to face the Buffalo Bills in New York on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.