NFL Playoffs: Here Are Dates, Times For League’s Wild Card Weekend

Football fans are able to mark their calendars as the NFL released an (almost) confirmed schedule for the NFL’s Wild Card Weekend during the “Sunday Night Football” broadcast.

The game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night does, however, impact the schedule as it impacts the final AFC standings. The winner of Chargers-Raiders will earn a wild card spot along with the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Chargers and Raiders tie, both teams will earn playoff berths with the Steelers on the outside looking in.

The NFC playoff picture has been finalized.

The New England Patriots will play on Saturday with the time of their game to be determined based on their seeding and opponent.

Here is how the NFL’s Wild Card Weekend schedule looks:

Saturday, Jan. 15

AFC: No. 5 seed (New England Patriots OR Las Vegas Raiders) at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals, 4:30 p.m. ET

AFC: No. 6 seed (Patriots OR Los Angeles Chargers) at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 16

NFC: No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

NFC: No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET

AFC: No. 7 (Raiders OR Pittsburgh Steelers) at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET