NFL Playoffs: Updated Look At Divisional Round Matchups, Schedule

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs officially has been set with the Los Angeles Rams advancing past the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC wild-card game Monday night.

The one-sided verdict concluded the first round of the NFL postseason with the fourth-seeded Rams joining the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers and second-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers as teams to advance in the NFC. The 49ers beat the third-seeded Dallas Cowboys while the Buccaneers defeated the seventh-seeded Philadelphia Eagles.

The AFC bracket concluded Sunday after the No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs beat the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers. Kansas City joined Saturday’s winners including the fourth-seeded Cincinnati Bengals and third-seeded Buffalo Bills. Cincinnati defeated the Las Vegas Raiders while Buffalo dominated the New England Patriots.

The Green Bay Packers (NFC) and Tennessee Titans (AFC) will be back in action after each receiving a first-round bye in the due to finishing first in their respective conferences. They also hold home-field advantage throughout the NFL playoffs.

With that, here is how the divisional round will look with matchups and schedules decided:

Saturday, Jan. 22

AFC: Bengals at Titans, 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS

NFC: 49ers at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, Jan. 23

NFC: Rams at Buccaneers, 3 p.m. ET on NBC

AFC: Bills at Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS