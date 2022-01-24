NFL Playoffs: Updated Matchups, Schedule For Championship Weekend

NESN Logo Sign In

Championship weekend officially has been set following Sunday’s AFC divisional-round game as the host Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in overtime of an absolute classic.

The second-seeded Chiefs were the lone higher-seeded team to win during the four-game, divisional-round slate. The Chiefs are the lone team that entered their respective playoff picture seeded higher than fourth.

Kansas City will play host to the fourth-seeded Cincinnati Bengals, who stunned the top-seeded Tennessee Titans and advanced behind a game-winning field goal Saturday, in the AFC Championship. Kansas City will host the game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams advanced to the NFC Championship after Sunday’s win over the second-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Rams now will host the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers, who stunned the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in another game that was decided by a game-winner field goal.

With that, here are the matchups and schedule for the NFL’s championship weekend:

Sunday, Jan. 30

AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 3 p.m. ET on CBS

NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX

The winners of those two games will travel to play for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.