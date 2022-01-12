NFL Rumors: Bill O’Brien Will Interview For This Head Coaching Job

NESN Logo Sign In

Is a return to the NFL in store for Bill O’Brien?

O’Brien, who currently serves as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, reportedly is drawing interest from the Carolina Panthers as it relates to their vacant OC position. But the former Houston Texans head coach might be aiming higher, as he’s set to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars about the role vacated by Urban Meyer, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The 52-year-old O’Brien took his talents to Houston after five seasons on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England and two campaigns leading Penn State. The Texans went a combined 52-48 over six-plus seasons with O’Brien at the helm, winning four AFC South titles. Houston won two of six postseason games under O’Brien.

NFL fans will remember O’Brien’s situation in Houston got very messy once he became too involved in player personnel. But according to Rapoport, O’Brien does not covet such power at this juncture.

The Jaguars (3-14) posted the worst 2021 regular-season record. Jacksonville is set to pick first in the NFL draft for a second consecutive year.