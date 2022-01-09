NFL Rumors: Broncos Fire Head Coach Vic Fangio After Three Seasons

NESN Logo Sign In

Another NFL head coaching vacancy was created Sunday morning.

The Broncos will join the Jacksonville Jaguars in the search for a new head coach this offseason. One day after its Week 18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver fired Vic Fangio, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

John Elway and Co. in 2019 gave Fangio his first head coaching opportunity after over 20 years of coaching in the NFL in a variety of roles. The Broncos went a combined 19-30 under Fangio and finished last in the AFC West twice.

The future probably is bright for both sides. Denver appears to be an above-average quarterback away from being a legitimate Super Bowl threat. Fangio, one of the sharpest defensive minds in all of football, shouldn’t be hard-pressed to find a new opportunity.

It’s obviously far too early to form a list of potential candidates to replace Fangio in Denver. But one name we almost certainly can rule out is Josh McDaniels, who failed to complete two full seasons as the Broncos head coach.