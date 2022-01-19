Bruce Arians Hit With Punishment For Slapping His Own Player

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Arians will have to pay for his actions from Sunday.

The Buccaneers head coach was seen striking safety Andrew Adams in the helmet after a little tussle between Tampa Bay and the Philadelphia Eagles during their wild-card game. As a result, Arians has been fined $50,000, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday afternoon, citing a league source.

Arians told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times he was trying to avoid Adams taking a penalty during the dustup because the safety was pulling Eagles players off the pile.

The 69-year-old said he had no regrets about how he handled the situation, but maybe he will now considering it came with a hefty fine.