Bruce Arians Hit With Punishment For Slapping His Own Player

Arians will have to fork over a chunk of change

by

Bruce Arians will have to pay for his actions from Sunday.

The Buccaneers head coach was seen striking safety Andrew Adams in the helmet after a little tussle between Tampa Bay and the Philadelphia Eagles during their wild-card game. As a result, Arians has been fined $50,000, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday afternoon, citing a league source.

Arians told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times he was trying to avoid Adams taking a penalty during the dustup because the safety was pulling Eagles players off the pile.

The 69-year-old said he had no regrets about how he handled the situation, but maybe he will now considering it came with a hefty fine.

More Football:

Where Mac Jones Lands On NFL Writer’s Final 2021 Rookie Power Ranking
Previous Article

Maverick Carter Joins Red Sox Foundation Board Of Directors
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Next Article

What’s Jimmy Garoppolo’s Value To 49ers-Packers Line? Depends Who You Ask

Picked For You

Related