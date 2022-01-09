NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels Could Become Top Candidate For This Job

NESN Logo Sign In

The Texans very well could join the list of NFL teams that will be looking for a new head coach this offseason.

And if Houston does, indeed, move on from David Culley, the franchise reportedly could set its sights on New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

“According to a league source, if Houston fires Culley then New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could emerge as a top potential candidate to be the team’s next head coach,” Texans reporter Aaron Wilson wrote Sunday. “McDaniels, if he decides to leave New England, could be a strong head coaching candidate for multiple potential vacancies based on his track record and his success developing Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport recently expressed the belief that McDaniels wouldn’t be interested in joining a team that already had a general manager in place. However, the Texans potentially could be an exception to that guideline. McDaniels is very familiar with Houston GM Nick Caserio, who spent nearly two decades in the Patriots organization.

One has to imagine the Texans’ quarterback situation would make McDaniels hesitant about taking his talents to Houston, though. It would be one thing if Deshaun Watson was committed to the franchise, but the superstar signal-caller all but surely will never play another snap for the Texans.