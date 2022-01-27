NFL Rumors: New Broncos Head Coach Has Connection To Aaron Rodgers

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the nine head-coaching vacancies in the NFL reportedly was filled late Wednesday night.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday morning reported the Denver Broncos have hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their new head coach. According to Schefter, Hackett originally planned to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars before the Broncos intervened and signed him to a deal.

Denver landing Hackett only will fuel the speculation that the organization is going to make a run at Aaron Rodgers, who very well could leave Green Bay this offseason. Hackett was the Packers offensive coordinator the last three seasons and Rodgers was highly complimentary of the 42-year-old when he entered the NFL coaching interview carousel.

“He’s been around the game a long time,” Rodgers said earlier this month on “The Pat McAfee Show,” as transcribed by Sports Illustrated. “What he did in Jacksonville, I think, was pure magic, getting them within a quarter of the Super Bowl. He’s a great coach. I love spending time with him. He’s a fantastic teacher. He’s incredible in front of the room.”

Hackett worked in Jacksonville for four seasons, starting as the quarterbacks coach before taking over as offensive coordinator. He also made stops in Tampa Bay and Buffalo dating back to 2006, in addition to a handful of collegiate digs.

This will be Hacket’s first head-coaching job at any level.