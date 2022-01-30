NFL Rumors: Patriots Expected Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler To Leave

NESN Logo Sign In

Dave Ziegler reportedly is the new general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. Soon after, it is believed Josh McDaniels will follow him and become the team’s head coach.

Neither of these developments apparently will be coming as a surprise to the New England Patriots, the organization they’ll be leaving.

Both Ziegler and McDaniels were expected to be courted by various teams this offseason. While the Raiders rumors really ramped up over the last few days, the Patriots reportedly were gearing up prior to that to lose both.

This has been expected around the offices at One Patriot Place for the last week…on both fronts. https://t.co/joRlTja1wD — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 30, 2022

As for who will step up for the Patriots, that’s not entirely clear. More head coaching vacancies remain around the NFL, and it’s possible Jerod Mayo could end up getting one of them. New England might need a little time for the dust to settle before hiring new personnel.