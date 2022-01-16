NFL Rumors: Seahawks Spoke With This Team About Russell Wilson Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Russell Wilson’s agent roughly a year ago made the star quarterback’s four-team trade wish list public knowledge.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Seattle Seahawks touched base with one of those organizations.

Rapoport on Sunday morning reported Wilson wants to “explore his options” this offseason despite recently expressing desire to move forward in the Pacific Northwest. Included in the column was a nugget about the Seahawks talking shop about Wilson when the sides weren’t on the best of terms last offseason.

“A year ago, Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers — who did not return several calls seeking comment — made public four teams that Wilson would consider if he would get traded,” Rapoport wrote. “Wilson has a full no-trade clause in his contract, which has two years remaining.

“Ultimately, the Seahawks talked with the Bears about a blockbuster deal and declined to make any trade. While (John) Schneider has famously considered nearly every trade ever presented to him, the questions are the same as last year.”

Chicago and Seattle all but surely won’t revisit Wilson talks this offseason, as the Bears appear to already have the future in house with Justin Fields. But plenty of other teams should be looking to upgrade at quarterback this spring, and a call to the Seahawks probably is worth it.