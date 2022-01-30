NFL Rumors: This Coach-Needy Team Interested In Jim Harbaugh

NESN Logo Sign In

How interested is Jim Harbaugh in returning to the NFL? Interested enough to interview for a job in the league, apparently.

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly are looking into potentially hiring Harbaugh to be their new head coach, per Pro Football Talk. The Vikings fired Mike Zimmer earlier this month after eight seasons at the helm and currently are one of six teams with head-coaching vacancies.

As PFT’s Mike Florio pointed out in a column Saturday, Harbaugh now has a connection to Minnesota. The current Michigan Wolverines head coach worked with new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for two seasons in San Francisco.

That said, there might be a factor that diminishes Harbaugh’s candidacy.

“The biggest potential impediment, as best we can tell, comes from the tendency of most teams to hire a new head coach who is an exact opposite of the last one,” Florio wrote. “Zimmer, like most successful coaches, was critical and aggressive and demanding. Harbaugh has a similar reputation. This has sparked some concern, we?re told, given that the Vikings want someone who won?t rankle players the way Zimmer did.”

Harbaugh’s NFL track record might make it easier to win over players, however. He posted a 44-19-1 record in four seasons with the 49ers and led the franchise to the NFC Championship Game in all but one of those seasons. Harbaugh also guided San Francisco to Super Bowl XLVII in only his second campaign with the team.