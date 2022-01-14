NFL Scout Raises Valid Question Before Patriots Vs. Bills Playoff Clash

NESN Logo Sign In

The Buffalo Bills have several advantages over the New England Patriots ahead of the teams’ wild-card playoff matchup this Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.

But that doesn’t mean the postseason showdown will be a walk in the park for Buffalo, winners of the AFC East for the 2021 NFL campaign. New England also has a few strengths on which it can rely.

Take the Patriots’ rushing attack, for instance.

The Athletic discussed all six wild-card matchups with three scouts, and one predicted the Patriots will upset the Bills because of their edge on the ground in what could be a bitterly cold game.

“Buffalo is a team that likes to play a lot of split-safety (coverages) and they want to stay in sub (packages),” the scout told The Athletic. “How are they going to handle New England’s run game if elements affect how this game is played?”

Buffalo’s defense during the regular season ranked 22nd in opponent yards per carry (4.2) and 20th in opponent rushing yards per game (109.8). The Bills ranked 11th in rush defense DVOA, per Football Outsiders.

The Patriots capitalized on the weather in Week 13, beating the Bills 14-10 despite Mac Jones attempting just three passes. Gusty winds made it difficult to throw, and New England leaned on a run-heavy game plan and an excellent defensive performance to secure a road win.