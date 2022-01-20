NFL Wants Jon Gruden’s ‘Baseless’ Lawsuit Thrown Out Of Court

NESN Logo Sign In

Things likely are going to get messier between the NFL and former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden before they simmer down.

Gruden notably resigned from his position as the Raiders’ head coach in October after racist, misogynistic and homophobic emails he sent were released to the public. He followed it up by by suing the league and commissioner Roger Goodell. Through a statement from his lawyer, Gruden suggested the email leak was “a malicious and orchestrated campaign, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell sought to destroy the career and reputation of Jon Gruden.”

The NFL already responded with a scathing statement of their own calling the lawsuit “meritless” and took it a step forward Wednesday as they moved to dismiss the lawsuit in court. The league didn’t hold back in its motion and ripped into the former coach once more.

“The Complaint — a baseless attempt by Jon Gruden to blame the NFL and the Commissioner for the fallout from the publication of racist, misogynistic and homophobic emails that Gruden wrote and broadly circulated — should be dismissed for failure to state a single viable cause of action.”

This story doesn’t sound like it’s going away any time soon and who knows, maybe it could even lead to the publication of more emails from the Washington Football Team investigation.