NFL Writer Identifies Potential Offseason Target For Patriots

If the Patriots want to take a step forward in the 2022 campaign, bolstering Mac Jones’ arsenal over the offseason should help that cause.

New England’s offense wasn’t a complete disaster in the 2021 season, but it absolutely could use some improvements. The Patriots’ receiving corps, in particular, leaves a bit to be desired, and the addition of a legitimate, top-tier wide receiver could work wonders for the unit.

Fortunately for Bill Belichick and Co., a number of wideouts who fit that billing are set to be available this offseason. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell focused on one of them in a column published Tuesday.

“It’s generally easier to find a star edge rusher in free agency than it is a similarly talented wide receiver, but with (Matthew) Judon in the fold, the Pats need the wideout far more,” Barnwell wrote. “Davante Adams is set to be a free agent, but it would be shocking if the Packers let him leave. A more likely target might be Calvin Ridley, who could be available via trade from the Falcons this offseason.”

Ridley and the Falcons very well could agree on a fresh start for the 27-year-old receiver, who missed most of the season for personal reasons. If the Patriots traded for Ridley, they’d be acquiring a player with one year left on his contract worth $11.1 million. As such, New England and Ridley probably would need to agree on an extension before the deal was made.

Of course, there are less complicated routes the Patriots could take to improve their receiving depth. Perhaps signing Chris Godwin, who is headed for the open market this spring.