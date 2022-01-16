NFL Writer Predicts Tom Brady Will Retire After Bucs’ Playoff Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady on Sunday afternoon will embark on his 20th NFL playoff run.

Seth Wickersham believes it will be the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s last.

Wickersham was among the panel of ESPN writers and analysts tasked with making postseason predictions. The scribe expects Brady to join Ben Roethlisberger in calling it a career once their respective teams are finished competing in the tournament.

“This is just a hunch, but I’m predicting that this will be the last playoff run for three future Hall of Fame quarterbacks with their current teams,” Wickersham wrote. “We know that the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger will retire. But I think Tom Brady will, too. And finally, Aaron Rodgers will leave Green Bay after another season without reaching the Super Bowl.”

It should be noted that Wickersham isn’t your average NFL writer. Thanks to extensive research for his book, “It’s Better to Be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness,” Wickersham probably knows more about TB12 than most. Wickersham claims his prediction is based on a “hunch,” but it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he’s gained some intel from someone — or multiple people — in Brady’s circle.

That said, Brady signed an extension with the Bucs last offseason that keeps him under contract through the 2022 season. That doesn’t guarantee TB12 plays another campaign, but the 44-year-old seemingly signed that dotted line with the idea he’d take a third go-around in Tampa Bay.