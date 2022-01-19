NHL Announces Rescheduled Dates, Times For Nine Postponed Bruins Games

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins had several of their games in December and January impacted by COVID-19, but we now know when they will be made up.

The NHL on Wednesday announced the make-up dates for nine Bruins games.

Here is the updated schedule. All times are Eastern.

Tuesday, Feb. 8: Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10: Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12: Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.