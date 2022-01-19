NHL Announces Rescheduled Dates, Times For Nine Postponed Bruins Games

The Boston Bruins had several of their games in December and January impacted by COVID-19, but we now know when they will be made up.
The NHL on Wednesday announced the make-up dates for nine Bruins games.
Here is the updated schedule. All times are Eastern.
Tuesday, Feb. 8: Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10: Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12: Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17: Boston Bruins at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19: Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 21: Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 21: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 24: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
The February games take place during what would have been the three-week Olympic break. But since players no longer are going to the Beijing Olympics, the NHL was able to utilize it to reschedule games both at TD Garden and on the road.
All the above games will air on NESN.