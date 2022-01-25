Nick Foligno Injury: Bruce Cassidy Offers Brief Update On Forward’s Status

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Bruins forward Nick Foligno tried to bring a little life to TD Garden with his second-period fight against Ducks forward Sam Carrick on Monday, but it may have cost Foligno the rest of the game.

Foligno, who dropped the gloves with Carrick as the Bruins faced a one-game lead, skated from the penalty box to the bench and then exited through the tunnel after serving the subsequent five-minute penalty. He did not return to the game.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy shared a bit of an update on Foligno following Boston’s eventual 5-3 loss to Anaheim.

“I don’t know if it was in the fight. He’s got an upper body injury so I have not seen him yet,” Cassidy said during a postgame video conference. “I just came down here so I’ll check in with him. We’ll have a better idea tomorrow, but obviously didn’t return.”

Foligno, who signed with the B’s this offseason, has played just 25 games due to a handful of injury issues already.