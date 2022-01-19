Nick Foligno Injury: Bruins Winger Knocking On Door To Returning

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t write in ink yet that Nick Foligno will play Thursday against the Washington Capitals, but it’s most certainly is possible.

Foligno has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury in a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 8. His ankle got caught underneath him as he fell to the ice, prompting him to land awkwardly, but fortunately things didn’t end up being worse.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated Monday that Foligno playing at some point this week was plausible. And with Boston set to host the Washington Capitals on Thursday, Foligno is being labeled a game-time decision.

“Foligno is progressing. … (He’ll) be a game-time decision tomorrow. He felt good (Wednesday) after practice, so let’s see how he does.”

Cassidy wouldn’t commit to who would come out of the lineup if Foligno is cleared. He had been playing on the third line left wing, so presumably Anton Blidh, Jake DeBrusk and Oskar Steen are in line to get moved around — or out of — the lineup.