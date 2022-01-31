Nick Wright Gives Bengals Credit After Chiefs Collapse In AFC Championship

NESN Logo Sign In

Even Nick Wright had to acknowledge the incredible comeback the Cincinnati Bengals pulled off against his Kansas City Chiefs.

The FS1 talking head — a Kansas City native who never has been one to hide his distaste for the New England Patriots — gave credit where it was due Sunday after the Chiefs gave up an 18-point lead, then couldn’t seal the deal in overtime despite winning the coin toss (and celebrating that).

“Congratulations to the Bengals,” Wright wrote. “They earned it. KC fell apart in historic fashion. This will sting for years.”

Wright isn’t wrong about the Chiefs’ comeback being historic, either. Mahomes entered the afternoon undefeated when his team led by at least 15 points, with a 37-0 record.

Mahomes finished the day with 275 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions — including one in overtime that pretty much cost Kansas City the game — while Burrow was good for 250 yards and two touchdowns with one pick.