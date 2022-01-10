Nick Wright Rips ‘Awful’ Mac Jones As Patriots Limp Into Playoffs: ‘He Stinks’

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones is very much in the Offensive Rookie of the Year discussion after leading the New England Patriots to the playoffs in his first NFL season.

Nick Wright has been less than impressed with the young quarterback, however, especially in wake of New England’s 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

“He stinks,” Wright said on Monday’s episode of “First Things First” on FS1. “Ever since (Patriots head coach Bill Belichick) emasculated him on national television, he’s been awful, except for one game against the (Jacksonville Jaguars). He’s been terrible. He’s playing his worst football, at the worst time of the year, when all the other rookie quarterbacks are showing growth because they were allowed to make mistakes early.

“The guy who had his parents feeding him the food — remember that analogy: ordering off the kids menu, we’ll cut it up for you — all of a sudden he’s 9 years old, doesn’t know how to use a knife and is dribbling all over himself. And all the other kids are like, ‘Well, that’s embarrassing. Can’t invite him to the birthday party.’ “

Granted, it has been a downward spiral ever since the Patriots’ Week 13 win over the Buffalo Bills, a game in which Jones attempted just three passes, as New England leaned on its rushing attack and an excellent defensive performance amid extremely windy conditions.

Jones and the Patriots lost three of their last four regular season games, including Sunday’s finale in Miami. They’ll have their work cut out for themselves Saturday night when they visit the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round.