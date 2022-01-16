Nickelodeon Graphic Of Amari Cooper Score Was Actually Kind Of Cool?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles made the trip to AT&T Stadium on Sunday for the NFC wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

… Well, kind of.

Sunday’s game was broadcast on both CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo and Nickelodeon with slime cannons, slime monsters and more.

The kid-friendly version on Nickelodeon shared different graphics throughout with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles being used to show a touchdown reception from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to receiver Amari Cooper.

Well, there’s no doubt that turtle No. 4 can sling it.