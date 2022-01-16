Nickelodeon Graphic Of Amari Cooper Score Was Actually Kind Of Cool?

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles made the trip to AT&T Stadium on Sunday for the NFC wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.
… Well, kind of.
Sunday’s game was broadcast on both CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo and Nickelodeon with slime cannons, slime monsters and more.
The kid-friendly version on Nickelodeon shared different graphics throughout with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles being used to show a touchdown reception from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to receiver Amari Cooper.
Check it out:
Well, there’s no doubt that turtle No. 4 can sling it.
The children’s network broadcasted its first NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears during last year’s wild-card round. Essentially, the broadcast is used to help explain the game to kids. Nickelodeon and CBS Sports signed a partnership ahead of the 2021 season to allow Nickelodeon to broadcast at least one game.
The 49ers held a 16-7 lead over the Cowboys at the half with Cooper’s being the lone score for Dallas.