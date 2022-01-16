No Team Has Beaten Patriots As Badly As Buffalo In Bill Belichick Era

NESN Logo Sign In

If it felt like one of the worst losses is recent memory, that’s because it was.

The Buffalo Bills crushed New England 47-17 on Saturday in their Wild Card matchup, ending the Patriots season there.

During the victory, Josh Allen became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete 80% of his passes, throw for at least five touchdowns and rush for 50 or more yards in a single game — regular or postseason. Thanks to his performance, and the Patriots (lack of) defensive effort, the Buffalo became the first team in NFL history to go 60 minutes without a turnover, field goal or punt.

It was the worst playoff loss of the Bill Belichick era, but it doesn’t stop there.

Per Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald, Buffalo now is responsible for the three worst Patriots losses under Bill Belichick:

The Bills are responsible for the #Patriots three worst losses of the Bill Belichick era by point differential.



– 2003: 31-0 Buffalo

– 2022: 47-17 Buffalo

– 2020: 38-9 Buffalo — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) January 16, 2022

As noted by Callahan, the 47 points the Patriots let up is the most allowed under Belichick and the fourth-most in franchise history.