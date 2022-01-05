Of Course There Already Is (Mystery) Team Interested In Antonio Brown

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown still remains a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown is merely three days removed from publicly abandoning his team after taking off his uniform, throwing his gloves and undershirt into the crowd, and then running off the sideline and through the tunnel at MetLife Stadium as his teammates continued to play against the New York Jets.

Those images, it was initially believed, would be the last ones of the professional football career of Antonio Brown. It appears, however, that may have been a quick reaction rather than reality.

“If Antonio Brown wants a job on another team in the NFL, he can have one,” NFL reporter Josina Anderson tweeted Tuesday. “That is not an opinion. That is what I know.”

Anderson did not indicate the team she was referring to.

The circumstances leading up to Brown’s in-game exit have been all over the place before taking a bit of a turn Tuesday.