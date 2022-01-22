Oksar Steen Scores Game-Tying Goal After Being Healthy Scratch This Week

Steen is trying his best to stay in the lineup

by

Oskar Steen was a healthy scratch Thursday against the Washington Capitals, and made sure to make his presence known Saturday.

The Bruins forward tied the game at 1-1 in the first period of Boston’s afternoon game against the Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden. Steen found a loose puck after a great effort by Jake DeBrusk helped make it happen.

Check it out:

Steen certainly is continuing to prove why he belongs to be in the lineup on a regular basis, and clearly wants to make it difficult for head coach Bruce Cassidy to healthy scratch him again.

