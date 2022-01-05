Oskar Steen Continues To Prove Why He Deserves Long-Term Look From Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Oskar Steen is making a strong case to stay with the Boston Bruins even once their roster is 100% healthy.

Jake DeBrusk on Tuesday became the latest member of the Black and Gold to enter COVID-19 protocol, joining Karson Kuhlman who went into protocol over the weekend.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy did say Steen would have played in Boston’s game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night Steen would have been in the lineup regardless of DeBrusk’s status, so it’s clear the forward has done enough to be a mainstay right now.

He continued to prove as much when he scored a goal in Boston’s 5-3 win, and his work ethic is getting noticed by those around him.

“Well, the guys like Oskar. He’s quiet, he works hard, he plays the right way, goes hard to the net and finishes his checks,” Cassidy told reporters after the win. “Especially for a guy who’s not that big, he plays a courageous game.”

Steen’s goal was a weird one that came in pinball-like fashion. It was a clever play and one that gets noticed.

“Clever, right?” Cassidy said. “Puck’s on the net, some guys might have tried to push it off instead of poking it up in the air. Not sure he was planning for it to go off the goalie’s back. So, a clever play. A little composure.”