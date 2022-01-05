Oskar Steen’s Go-Ahead Goal Marked First Of NHL Career

NESN Logo Sign In

Hard work is paying off for Oskar Steen.

The youngster has been earning himself ice time as the Boston Bruins find themselves (hopefully) at the tail end of their COVID-19 protocol challenges. And in an elevated, third-line role against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, Steen scored his first NHL goal.

Just over a minute into the period, the 23-year-old swatted in a pretty sweet rebound on a great second-chance attempt.

Nick Foligno took a shot but the puck landed on top of the net. Steen, keeping a close eye on it amid the commotion, cleverly used his stick to get it down and bat it in the net. He used goalie Mackenzie Blackwood’s helmet for some assistance.

Check it out:

Whatever it takes. The go-ahead goal was Boston’s second of the game.