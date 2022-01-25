Packers Coach Offers (Unsurprising) Mindset On Aaron Rodgers’ Future

NESN Logo Sign In

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur previously stated the organization wants Aaron Rodgers to return to Green Bay, and unsurprisingly doubled down on those comments Monday just days after the team was eliminated from the postseason after a divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“I sat down and talked to Aaron today for quite some time. I think we’re all a little numb to the situation right now,” LaFleur said in his press conference, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “But we’re hopeful that he’ll be back next year, obviously. I mean, this guy has done so much for such a long period of time for this organization, for this city, for this team. And so, I want to be respectful of his process — whatever he needs to go through to make the best decision for himself. And certainly, we would love for him to be a Packer and be a Packer until the day he decides to retire.”

LaFleur spoke for general manager Brian Gutekenst, president and CEO Mark Murphy and executive vice president Russ Ball with his comments, too.

“Every conversation I’ve been involved in with Gutey and Russ and Mark, we’re all on the same page here, so there’s no debate,” LaFleur said, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

LaFleur said following Saturday’s season-ending loss the Packers would be crazy to not want Rodgers back.

Rodgers said he will mull his future with the Packers, but acknowledged how there will be a lot of change coming to the organization given contracts and finances. He said he did not want to be part of a rebuild. The signal-caller did express, though, that his relationship with Gutekenst, which reportedly was fractured dating back to last offseason, was in a fine spot.

Rodgers said he will make his decision before free agency begins in March.