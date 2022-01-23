Packers Had 10 Players In For 49ers’ Game-Winning Field Goal: ‘That’s Unacceptable’

NESN Logo Sign In

Who knows if it would have mattered in the end, but while the San Francisco 49ers were about to kick their game-winning field goal in the NFC Divisional Round, the Green Bay Packers had just 10 players on the field.

Blocked kicks come few and far between anyway, but in a game of this stature, it’s not a great look for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

“That’s unacceptable,” Matt LaFleur told reporters after the game. “That’s on me.

“I’ve got to do a better job, obviously, and be more involved to make sure those types of things don’t happen. Ultimately, it all falls on me.”

It appears that the Packers only had 10 players on the field during the 49ers' game-winning field goal ? pic.twitter.com/6moIBwlkNM — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 23, 2022

Nice of the head coach to fall on the sword, but what else can you do in that situation. The special teams blunder may not have changed the 13-10 outcome, but you never know right?

Meanwhile, the 49ers move on to the NFC Championship, potentially setting up a matchup between Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo.