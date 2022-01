NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron decided to play some goalie Monday night.

The Boston Bruins traveled to Washington D.C. to take on the Capitals and were able to take them down after scoring six unanswered goals in the victory.

With goalie Linus Ullmark out of position, Bergeron managed to keep the puck out of the neck with his body to make a stellar save.

For more on the center’s crazy stop, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.